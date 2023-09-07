INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier Lottery Powerball and Double Play tickets should be checked carefully as two winning $50,000 tickets were sold at Indiana gas stations.

According to Thursday’s release, one Powerball entry for the Sept. 6 drawing matched four out of five numbers and another entry matched four out of five numbers in the Double Play drawing.

A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was purchased at the Sparky Mart located off Old Decatur Road in Fort Wayne.

A $50,000 winning Double Play ticket was purchased at the Circle K off West 10th Street in Indianapolis.

The winning Powerball numbers for Sept. 6 were: 9-14-20-23-63 with the Powerball of 1.

The winning Double Play numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were: 1-12-30-50-55 with the Powerball of 10.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile app.

Also, ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1(800) 955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday, Sept. 9, is an estimated $500 million.

Powerball’s Overall Odds are one in 25.

Double Play Overall Odds are one in 25.

You must be 18 or older to play. Please play responsibly. Problem Gambling Helpline: 1-800-994-8448.