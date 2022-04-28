INDIANAPOLIS — While Indiana can not claim the winning $473 million ticket sold in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, someone in the Hoosier state can say they won $1 million.

A ticket sold in Indiana matched all five numbers but not the Powerball.

One ticket that matched all five numbers plus the Powerball was sold in Arizona, making that ticketholder the sole winner of the $473 million jackpot.

Wednesday’s winning numbers are 11, 36, 61, 62, 68 with a Powerball of 4.

We have reached out to the Hoosier Lottery about where in Indiana the $1M ticket was sold.