INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man died in a crash over the weekend on the east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to E. 32nd Street and N. Emerson Avenue Saturday (Jan. 7) night.

IMPD described it as a single-vehicle crash involving a fatality. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Manuel Martinez-Piedra.

The crash remains under investigation.