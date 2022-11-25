RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Union City man was killed Wednesday during a single-vehicle crash in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities identified the man as Kaden M. Purdin.

The crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 9500 block of South Arba Pike.

The sheriff’s department said the investigation, along with a witness’ statement, indicates that Purdin was driving a 2017 Chrysler 300 southbound on Arba Pike at a high rate of speed. The car partially went off the west side roadway. When Purdin brought the car back onto the road, he overcorrected, and the car went back off the west side of the roadway and overturned several times, RCSD said.

Purdin was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.