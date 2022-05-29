RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – A 19-year-old southeastern Indiana man died after his pickup truck flipped over and caught fire during a crash.

According to Indiana State Police, Landon Turner was heading north on Michigan Road near County Road 525 North around 1 a.m. Sunday when his Dodge pickup truck went off the east side of the road, striking a guardrail and embankment.

The truck overturned and ejected Turner before coming to a rest and catching fire.

The Ripley County Coroner’s Office pronounced Turner dead at the scene.

Investigators believe speed likely played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation. Toxicology results are pending.