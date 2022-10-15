VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. — A state trooper narrowly avoided injury after an accused drunk driver smashed into the back of his patrol vehicle while he was making a traffic stop.

According to the Indiana State Police, a state trooper had been pulled over in the right lane of N. Green River Road when a 2010 Jeep Liberty crashed into the back of his patrol cruiser.

Police identified the driver of the Jeep as Kathryn Haase, 18, of Mt. Carmel, Illinois. State police said Haase displayed signs of impairment and a bottle of Smirnoff was located on the driver’s side floorboard.

Haas reportedly had minor injuries as a result of the collision. The trooper wasn’t harmed.

Haas was arrested on several preliminary misdemeanor charges including operating while intoxicated, failure to change lanes for a police vehicle, and illegal possession of alcohol.