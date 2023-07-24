FRANKLIN, Ind. — It has been 17 years since a young boy and his stepmother were brutally murdered inside their Franklin home, and the killer is still out there.

It was July 24, 2006, when John Dickus returned home to find his 26-year-old wife Chynna and his 10-year-old son Blake dead inside. Both had been stabbed repeatedly and police discovered that Blake had also been beaten and smothered.

“It was a total shock,” said family friend John Wales. “People couldn’t believe it would happen in a town like this.”

Nobody has been arrested or charged in the double killing.

In the nearly 2 decades since the murders, police have put up billboards and offered a $25,000 reward for information. Hundreds of tips have been called in, but the family still doesn’t have the answers they’re looking for.

One possible theory is a string of unsolved home burglaries from around the time of the murders.

In 2015, Detective Sergeant John Borges made public a series of 5 home burglaries between June 2006 and June 2007. He said they all have similarities, right down to how the burglar got inside.

“The cut screen in a ‘T’ pattern that each of these burglaries has is a characteristic of where the person entered the residence,” Borges said at the time.

Most of those burglaries happened within a half-mile radius of the Dickus home and police confirmed that one happened on the same street on the same day.

“We refuse to call it a cold case,” Wales said. “Because that insinuates that there’s nothing else to do.”

Wales has continued to raise awareness about the case over the years. He said the anniversary of the killings remains a very painful mother for Blake’s mother.

“17 years does not dull the pain, you know, it still hurts. It’s still a very painful day for the family,” Wales said. “It hurts that there are still no answers, but it hurts that Blake is gone.”

Blake would have been 27 this year. Wales said it’s hard to think about that, but he and Blake’s family still have hope that one day the killer will be caught.

The hope is that someone who knows something will eventually come forward.

“Anything and everything. Any tip that you think, no matter how big or small, no matter if you think it’s been sent to the police already call the tip line and get it into the police,” Wales said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 317-346-1100.