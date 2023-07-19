INDIANAPOLIS — A state-of-the-art bridge is starting to take form in downtown Indianapolis.

16 Tech Community Corporation is leading the effort to construct the bridge, which will span Fall Creek at West 10th Street and Riley Hospital Drive.

Construction crews started putting up the steel superstructure this week. That work, construction officials said, will last until August of this year and which point the bridge will slowly begin taking shape.

“Some of what you’re seeing now, that was all fabricated in Venice, Italy, and shipped here and has been arriving on site and is being assembled on site,” said Eric Miller, the 16 Tech Community Corp. Director of Business Development/Real Estate. “It’s really going to take shape and really become obvious to everyone driving by seeing, ‘Hey this is what this go into really look like and a sense of the scale of it’.”

Over the next year, the large pillars that went up this week will evolve into a one-of-a-kind community bridge that has been planned for years.

Artist rendering of the community bridge (via 16 Tech Community Corp.)

“It was really identified as a critical connector for the innovation district, for the, at that time, IUPUI campus, and the medical and research assets at the IU School of Medicine and Riley Hospital,” Miller said.

The bridge is a state-of-the-art design that reimagines the typical suspension bridge into something entirely new, designers said. Large vertical masts are replaced by a fan-like arrangement of smaller masts and flat steel plates replacing traditional suspension cables.

“It’s the first of its kind in both designs,” Miller said. “But also, in Marion County, it’s the first bridge that dedicates more than 50% of the surface area to non-vehicular traffic.”

The bridge will feature separate spaces for bikes, pedestrians and cars.

“And there also will be a viewing area for people just to come and converge and sit and enjoy views of all Fall Creek,” Miller said.

There is still plenty of work ahead, Miller said. After the superstructure is complete, crews will begin setting the deck.

The bridge is expected to be completed in the late summer or early fall of 2024.