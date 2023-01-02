File photo of an Anderson police car

ANDERSON, Ind. — An altercation in Anderson ended with a teenager shot in the hand.

Police said the 15-year-old was with a group of other juveniles walking to a convenience store near Beverly Court around 12:33 a.m. Monday.

During the walk, a dispute occurred between the juveniles and other subjects in the area.

The 15-year-old male was shot in the hand. All other subject involved fled the scene.

The teen was taken to an Anderson hospital.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information, contact Detective Brett Webb with the Anderson Police Department at (765) 648-6731.