HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police have launched an investigation after a 15-year-old girl was killed Monday night in a Henry County car crash.

ISP said troopers from the Pendleton District were called around 9:50 p.m. to the 4000 block of S. Kennard Road in Knightstown for a single-vehicle crash. ISP said both state police and local sheriff’s crews arrived within two minutes of the original 911 call.

Upon arrival, crews found that a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt being driven by a juvenile from New Castle had flipped onto the driver’s side after crashing into a field off of Kennard Road near County Road 450 S.

ISP said a preliminary investigation shows the car was driving northbound on Kennard Road when it left the roadway for an undetermined reason and flipped into the field.

Despite lifesaving efforts from first responders, ISP said that a juvenile who was riding in the backseat of the car was pronounced dead on scene by the Henry County Coroner.

ISP said that the juvenile, identified as a 15-year-old girl, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

In a news release sent Tuesday, ISP said that both the driver of the car, a juvenile, and another female front-seat passenger were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately provided by state police.