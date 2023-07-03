MONTEZUMA, Ind. — A 15-year-old drowned after going missing while playing with a group of juveniles in the Wabash River just north of Montezuma in Parke County, according to officials.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Parke County dispatch received a 911 call at 7:23 p.m. on Sunday after the teenage male went missing in the river. Witnesses helped point conservation officers to the area where the teen was last seen, DNR said.

A search utilizing drivers and sonar eventually uncovered the boy’s body at 12:30 a.m. on Monday. The body was recovered from an area of the river seven feet deep, according to DNR.

An autopsy confirmed the teenager’s death was consistent with drowning.