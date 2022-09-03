JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Advocates in central Indiana are putting life-saving tools into the hands of those who need them.

14 Naloxone Boxes, or NaloxBoxes, are now installed all across Johnson County. Each box is filled with doses of Naloxone, a medicine that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.

The boxes are placed in plain sight on churches, libraries, hotels and county buildings.

“It can save a life,” said Kathleen Ratcliff, Executive Director of Upstream Prevention. “The more hands we can get it into the better.”

Ratcliff works as the Executive Director of Upstream Prevention, the non-profit organization behind these boxes. The Naloxone doses are free to anyone who needs it, for those just in case of emergency situations.

“If they love someone or know someone who uses that it could save their life and to pick one up and to take it with them,” said Ratcliff.

For one member of the Upstream Prevention organization, this project is personal.

“I was sick and tired of being sick and tired but I didn’t know there was a way out until someone showed me,” said Kaleb Lane, a recovering addict.

Heroin was Kaleb Lane’s drug of choice. He was addicted for 8 years and Naloxone saved his life more than once.

“You get comfortable using and you don’t ever think it could happen to you,” said Lane.

After struggling, Lane found the path to recovery and is now sober for two years. He always carries Naloxone and has used it to save a stranger.

“I was in downtown Indianapolis one time and saw somebody and was able to administer it there,” said Lane.

In the past couple of months, people have taken more than 60 doses from the boxes at the Johnson County library branches. Before the NaloxBox was installed at the library on State Street in Franklin, advocates put some doses in the Little Free Pantry. Those doses were gone in a day.

“It’s one of those medicines you’d rather have it and not need it than need it and not have it,” said Lane.

Lane is now a peer recovery coach, encouraging others to realize there is hope and people are there to help.

“Recovery is possible. You’re worth it. It doesn’t matter how far down the scale we’ve slid. We can come back,” said Lane.

Always call 911, if you’re with someone who is overdosing. The NaloxBoxes were purchased with grant money. Upstream Prevention hopes to add more NaloxBoxes throughout Johnson County.