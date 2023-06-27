INDIANA — Looking for an affordable way to adopt a new pet? This may be it.
The BISSELL Pet Foundation has announced that its Indiana shelters will take part in a month-long adoption push where pet adoptions will be made more affordable.
According to a release sent by the foundation Tuesday, the month of July will be known as “Empty the Shelters” month for many participating locations throughout the Hoosier State.
In the release, BISSELL said that from July 6 to July 31, shelters across central Indiana will offer adoptions for $50 or less.
BISSELL identified the following as participating locations:
- Bartholomew County Humane Society
- Community Humane Shelter Of Steuben County
- Dubois County Humane Society
- Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control
- Fulton County Animal Center
- Greene County Humane Society
- Greensburg Decatur County Animal Shelter
- Humane Indiana
- Independent Cat Society
- Kokomo Humane Society
- Orange County Humane Society Inc.
- South Bend Animal Resource Center
- Vanderburgh Humane Society
- White River Humane Society
For a full interactive map of all participating locations nationwide, click here.