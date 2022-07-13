GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police say a 12-year-old Greenfield girl was taken to Riley Hospital after she was struck on her bike Tuesday morning.

The girl was on the sidewalk, heading north on Morristown Pike when she crossed Main Street. As she went into the intersection, police say she continued across the street into the path of a white GMC driven by a 30-year-old Greenfield woman. The girl was hit by the GMC and thrown across the intersection.

Police say the driver immediately stopped and came to the girl’s aid. She was awake and conscious when medics arrived to take her to Riley Hospital for Children. She was last described as stable.

Traffic cameras showed the driver had a green traffic light as she was traveling east on Main. Police say the girl did not stop to look for traffic as she began to cross Main at the crosswalk.

The driver is fully cooperating with the investigation and is not suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash.

The girl was not wearing a helmet.

“We want to remind parents to talk to your children and remind them of the importance of always looking both ways prior to crossing the street and the importance of wearing a helmet while riding a bicycle,” said Greenfield police in a release.