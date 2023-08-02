INDIANAPOLIS — The Carmel Fire Department said 11 patients are being transported to a hospital after a bus carrying senior citizens rolled over.

According to the fire department, the rollover occurred on 151st Street under U.S. 31. Carmel fire tweeted about the rollover shortly before 10:30 a.m.

The fire department said 11 patients were in need of transport after the rollover but didn’t provide details about the severity of the injuries.

Westfield Fire Department is also on scene.

This is a developing story.