INDIANAPOLIS — As the search continues for an Indianapolis man and his three young children, family members have announced a $10,000 reward for information that leads to their discovery.

Kyle Moorman and his three young children — Kyle, Kyannah and Kyran — have been missing since Wednesday, July 6, when they were last seen on Sherman Drive in a 2009 black 4-door Saab.

So far, Moorman and the children have alluded authorities with police recently searching a lake on Indy’s southwest side and investigating a rumored sighting at a Whitestown restaurant that turned out to be a false sighting.

The family hopes the newly announced reward will lead to a renewed search amongst the community and leads that guide authorities to the Moorman and the children.

Family said Moorman and the children disappeared after Moorman took his children fishing on July 6. His last known location, based on phone tracking, was at a lake near Bluff Road and W. Troy Avenue. The final phone ping was at 12:48 p.m on July 7. A bottle belonging to the youngest child was found along the bank of the lake.

The Missing Family

Moorman is 27 years old and described as being 5’10” and 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Family previously said it was unlike Moorman to go so long without checking in with them.

Kyle Moorman

Kyle Moorman II, 5, is 3’7″ and weighs 40 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. According to a flyer created by a non-profit that assists families of missing people, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II has asthma and is not traveling with any of his medication.

Kyle Moorman II

Kyannah Holland, 2, is 2 feet tall and 15 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a striped pink and blue romper.

Kyannah Holland

The youngest child, Kyran Holland, is only a year old and said to be 2’6″ with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a diaper and a striped shirt.

Kyran Holland

Anyone with information about any of their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.