INDIANAPOLIS — One Johnson County resident is about to be $100,000 richer as a ticket matching four out of five numbers and the Powerball led to a big-money payout.

The winning $100,000 Powerball ticket was purchased at a Pilot gas station located at 4982 North 350 East in Whiteland. Anyone who purchased a Powerball ticket there is advised to carefully check your numbers.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday are: 11-18-39-58-62with a Powerball of 3.

The Hoosier Lottery advised the ticket holder to ensure their winning ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The Powerball estimated jackpot for Wednesday is $206 million.