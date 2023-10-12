INDIANAPOLIS — On a night when the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history was won from a California ticket, four lucky tickets won Powerball prizes in Indiana.

Two $100,000 Powerball with Power Play tickets and two $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana.

The two winning $100,000 tickets were sold at:

Raceco 1010 (4450 Calumet Avenue) in Hammond;

Woody’s Food Stores #3 (2400 block of West Sycamore Street) in Kokomo.

The two $50,000 tickets were sold at:

Gills Shell 1 (800 block of West Main Street) in Carmel;

Dillsboro BP (15000 block of U.S. Highway 50) in Dillsboro.

The ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1 (800) 955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The winning numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 11 were 22-24-40-52-64 with the Powerball of 10. Players can also check their tickets with the free mobile app.

The jackpot for Saturday, Oct. 14, is an estimated $20 million. Powerball overall odds are 1 in 25.