INDIANAPOLIS — A 10-month-old baby is in critical condition after a fire broke out in a home on the city’s near east side Friday afternoon.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were called to the scene of a double residence fire at 1:01 p.m. in the 500 block of N. Hamilton Avenue. Firefighters arrived minutes later and reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the first floor.

The fire department reported that neighbors helped with evacuating the home as fire crews arrived to a “frantic” scene with neighbors screaming that a baby was still upstairs in the home.

A 16-year-old and four children were reported to be in the residence at the time of the fire. The 10-month-old baby was located by firefighters upstairs at 1:10 p.m.

The baby was transported to Riley Hospital and regained a pulse at 1:30 p.m. The baby remains in critical condition.

At this time, the cause of the fire has not been determined. It is believed to have begun in a living room on the first floor.

One firefighter was slightly injured while battling the fire and transported to a hospital.

Two dogs perished in the fire, according to the fire department.