LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 1-year-old is dead after a shooting occurred inside a Lafayette apartment on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly after 3 p.m. in the Romney Meadows apartment complex located in the 500 block of Westchester Lane.

Police confirmed the 1-year-old child died as a result of a gunshot wound, but didn’t provide any additional information about the victim at this time.

According to WLFI, police are conducting interviews but no arrest has been made.

