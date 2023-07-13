LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Someone bought a winning Hoosier Lottery Powerball Double Play ticket worth $1 million.

The winning ticket was purchased at New Stockwell Market, Inc., located at 6943 Monroe St. in Lafayette with the winning numbers 23-35-45-66-67 with the Powerball of 20.

The winner should make sure their ticket is in a safe place and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific instructions on how to claim their prize.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday, July 15, is an estimated $875 million.