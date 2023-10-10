INDIANAPOLIS – A ticket sold in Indiana matched five numbers for Monday night’s Powerball drawing, making it worth $1 million.

The winning numbers for the Oct. 9 drawing were 16, 34, 46, 55 and 67 with the Powerball of 14. No one won the $1.56 billion jackpot.

Indiana wasn’t the only state with a big winner. Tickets sold in California, Oregon and Virginia are worth $1 million. A player in Florida added Power Play, doubling the prize to $2 million. Those tickets matched all five numbers but missed the Powerball.

With no jackpot winner, Powerball’s grand prize rolls over to $1.73 billion for Wednesday’s drawing, making it the second-largest Powerball and U.S. lottery jackpot, trailing only the $2.04 Powerball jackpot from November 2022.

The upcoming drawing will mark the 36th of this jackpot run. The last time someone claimed the jackpot was July 19, when a ticket purchased in California hit all numbers for the $1.08 billion prize.

Jackpot winners have two choices: they can elect for an annual payout of the $1.73 billion doled out over 29 years or take a lump sum estimated at $756.6 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.