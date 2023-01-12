INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn.

If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see if you’re the lucky winner. Wednesday’s winning Hoosier Lotto Plus numbers are: 8-13-24-27-34-44.

Players are reminded that they can check their ticket with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

If you’re the lucky winner, contact Hoosier Lottery Customer Service at (800) 955-6886.

The Hoosier Lotto jackpot set for Saturday’s drawing is estimated to be at $8 million.