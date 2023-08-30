GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed Wednesday in a 5-vehicle crash and subsequent car fire on Interstate 69 in Grant County, according to Indiana State Police.

Grant County dispatch got several calls around 1:45 p.m. about a “severe” multi-car crash near the 257-mile marker of I-69 in the northbound lanes, which ISP said is around two miles north of the Fairmount exit.

Upon arrival, ISP said crews found two semi-tractor trailers, a Box Truck and two passenger vehicles, one of which was fully engulfed in flames, all involved in a wreck.

ISP said a preliminary investigation showed that traffic was “backed up for an undetermined reason” on I-69. As this happened, investigators believe the driver of a 2021 Freightliner failed to stop and rear-ended a Ford Pickup Truck. Then, three other cars subsequently were hit.

“Firefighters and EMS arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire, locating an entrapped driver [inside the Ford truck],” ISP said. “That driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other injuries reported.”

State police said that the identity of the deceased is being withheld pending positive identification and next-of-kin notification.

At this time, investigators don’t believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, ISP said. No other information was immediately released.