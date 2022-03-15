TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A crash in Tippecanoe County killed one person on Monday afternoon.

According to the Tipp. Co. sheriff’s office, two cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of U.S. 231 North at County Road 600 North.

Three people in a Mercedes Benz GL450 were headed north on 231, and the other vehicle was headed west on 600 North when they collided.

The person inside the second vehicle was killed. The three people inside the Mercedes all had non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released about the deceased driver or their vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.