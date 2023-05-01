INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after a single-vehicle car wreck on Indianapolis’ near northeast side, according to local police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department crews were called around 8:30 p.m. Monday to the intersection of Hillside Avenue and Tipton Street on the city’s near northeast side for a crash.

Upon arrival to the crash, which is near where Hillside intersects with E. 20th Street, IMPD said crews found one vehicle with an occupant suffering from injuries caused by a collision.

Indy EMS crews arrived on scene for treatment, but police said the person inside the car was pronounced dead on scene.

“IMPD-certified accident investigators arrived and took over the investigation,” IMPD said in a release sent around 9:10 p.m. “The investigation is still active and ongoing.”

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.