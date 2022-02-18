WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after police said they drove into the back of a semi-trailer on Interstate 65 while traffic was slowed to a halt due to another accident.

According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred just after 2:45 p.m. on Friday on northbound I-65 near the 191 mile marker in White County.

Investigators said traffic was stopped near the White and Jasper county line due to another accident when a 2016 Dodge Dart failed to slow down and side-swiped a jeep before running into the back of a Volvo semi-truck’s trailer. The driver of the Dart was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

Police said no other drivers were injured.