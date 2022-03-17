INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday morning, confirmed IMPD.

According to IMPD, it happened at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and E. 30th Street around 7:45 a.m.

One person was killed in the crash, and a second person was hurt and taken to the hospital.

The second victim’s condition is not known.

Officials say two vehicles were involved, and both parties stayed on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.