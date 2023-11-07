INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a police pursuit involving officers in Plainfield on Tuesday ended with the suspect’s vehicle crashing into an Indianapolis pond.

The Plainfield Police Department posted on social media just before 3:30 p.m. that a PPD pursuit ended in a pond. The pond, PPD said, is located at the intersection of Girl School Road and Moon Drive in Indianapolis.

PPD officers on scene confirmed that the car being chased crashed into the pond and that the driver became trapped inside. Crews on scene attempted to get the driver out of the car but were unsuccessful.

As of 4 p.m., PPD said the person was still in the car underwater and had been pronounced deceased. It is unclear at this time whether there are other occupants in the car.

