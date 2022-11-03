KOKOMO, Ind. — One person is dead after an apartment fire in Kokomo on Wednesday.

The fire happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. at 2105 Joyce Drive.

The Kokomo Fire Department said firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke conditions and worked to quickly extinguish the blaze. With the help of a Howard County deputy, crews were able to recover one body from the structure.

KFD said the Howard County Coroner’s Office will work to identify the remains and perform an autopsy.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.