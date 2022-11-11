BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One person has died after a fire broke out in an assisted living complex in Bloomington just after midnight on Friday.

According to Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup, the fire occurred at Evergreen Village at Bloomington on Heirloom Drive.

Rickey Harper, 66, of Bloomington died as a result of injuries sustained in the fire, Stalcup said. The official cause and manner of death is still pending autopsy results.

The Indiana State Fire Marshall’s Office is still actively investigating the blaze. No cause has been released at this time.