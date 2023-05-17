JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after a box truck went into a ditch, struck several trees and burst into flames near the Johnson/Shelby county line.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at 5:14 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of County Road 800 East near Edinburgh.

Investigators believe the box truck left the roadway and drove into the ditch where it struck several trees before becoming engulfed in flames.

Photo by Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Department

The accident started in Johnson County but the truck ultimately came to a rest in Shelby County, the sheriff’s department said.

Investigators are continuing to collect evidence.

No additional details about the deceased have been released at this time.

County Road 800 East from CR 650 South to 1000 South will be closed during the investigation and cleanup.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.