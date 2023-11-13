LONDON, Ind. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly collision that left one dead and two injured on Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s department, the crash occurred at the intersection of London Road and County Road 700 North in the small, unincorporated town of London at roughly 9 a.m.

The sheriff’s department confirmed at least one person died in the crash which only involved a single car. Two others were transported from the vehicle to an Indianapolis hospital.

At this time, no further information has been released.

This is a developing story.