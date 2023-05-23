INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a head-on car collision on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department crews responded around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday to a serious crash involving two cars in the 7300 block of Southeastern Avenue near the intersection of Fisher Road.

IMPD said preliminary information suggests that the crash was a head-on collision. Police confirmed that one driver was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

Furthermore, IMPD said that the driver and passenger of the second car involved were taken to an area hospital. They are both listed in stable condition, police said.