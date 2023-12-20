BROOKLYN, Ind. — One person is dead and another injured after a crash in Morgan County on Wednesday morning.

According to the Morgan County Coroner’s Office, the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 67 and Observatory Hill Road. The crash involved two vehicles.

The coroner said one person was declared dead at the scene while another injured individual was transported to the hospital. No condition was given for the injured person.

At this time, the coroner has not released the name of the deceased individual.