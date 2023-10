INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on the city’s north side.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of Primrose Ave. on a report of shots fired around 4:48 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds outside a vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers.