INDIANAPOLIS — A serious crash is under investigation on Indy’s near northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Road and 30th Street.

Police confirmed at least one person had been critically injured in the accident.

According to investigators, the crash occurred when a northbound traveling truck collided with a car that had been traveling southbound but turned east. The passenger from the truck was the person transported from the scene in critical condition, police clarified.

Police said both drivers submitted to blood draws as is required due to the crash resulting in serious injury. Investigators do not suspect impairment as a cause for the crash, however.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.