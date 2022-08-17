BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — One person has been critically injured after heavy flames engulfed a home in Bargersville.

According to the Bargersville Fire Department, firefighters encountered multiple explosions in a roaring house fire in the 6600 block of Travis Road.

Firefighters continue to battle the blaze with multiple agencies responding to assist Bargersville Fire Department.

The fire department said a narrow drive and poor water access have hampered firefighters in the fight against the flames.

An online search shows the home being listed for sale on Aug. 13 and being removed from the listing on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information has been gathered.