ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash Saturday afternoon after his truck flipped off of a Zionsville road, injuring two of his passengers.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was called around 8 p.m. to the intersection of County Road 300 S. and County Road 21 E. on report of a vehicle rollover. Deputies arrived to find a GMC Envoy that had gone off the roadway and flipped “two to three times”.

The driver, later identified as 41-year-old Timothy Kennedy of Lebanon, was thrown out of the truck along with one of his two passengers, police said. Both passengers, identified as adults from Lebanon, were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.

As deputies quickly arrived on scene, they saw Kennedy running from the crash on foot. He was “quickly apprehended” and taken into custody, police said.

Kennedy is now being held in the Boone County Jail where he faces the following charges:

Leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in serious bodily injury

Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated while endangering a person

Refusal to submit to a breath or chemical test in an accident case resulting in death or serious bodily injury

The Sheriff’s Office’s investigation into the crash is ongoing.