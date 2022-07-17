IMPD on scene at a shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A mall in a suburb just south of Indianapolis was the site of a mass shooting Sunday afternoon that took the lives of three victims and the shooter, injuring two more.

Here is all that we know so far about the Sunday shooting at Greenwood Park Mall.

The Greenwood Park Mall shooting

The Greenwood Police Department confirmed that around 6 p.m. Sunday a lone suspect entered the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall, located at 1251 U.S. Hwy 31 North in Greenwood, Indiana. The suspect then shot into the mall, killing three people and injuring two more.

According to authorities, one victim that was killed was just outside of the restroom when he was shot. Two other victims, a couple, were sitting and eating when the gunman opened fire, killing them.

Police said 24 rounds were fired and five people were hit before an armed bystander shot and killed the shooter.

The suspect

The coroner’s office and Greenwood Police Department on Monday identified the shooter, who died on the scene:

Jonathan Douglas Sapirman 20-year-old from Greenwood Death being investigated by Johnson County Coroner’s Office



The suspect was initially described by police as an adult male armed with a rifle and multiple magazines. Officials have since clarified that Sapirman used a Sig Sauer M400 semi-automatic rifle to shoot the victims.

GPD added that Sapirman, the lone shooting suspect, is believed to have walked to the mall, entered a bathroom and spent an 1 hour and 2 minutes in there before exiting. Sapirman, who police said brought over 100 rounds, then left the restroom and began shooting inside the mall, police said.

It is not known at this time what Sapirman was doing in the bathroom the hour prior to the shooting.

In addition to a backpack with ammunition, police said they recovered two other guns and the suspect’s cell phone from the scene. Investigators are looking to uncover information from the phone.

Police raided the apartment of the suspected gunman hours after the shooting. There, officers found a laptop inside an oven.

FOX59’s Russ McQuaid was at the suspect’s apartment this morning and talked to neighbors who told us that between midnight and 3 a.m. there was a raid at the apartment. The raid included SWAT teams, FBI, and a bomb disposal unit.

No motivation has been released.

The victims

The Johnson County Coroner’s Office confirmed on Monday that three victims were killed in the shooting. Those victims were identified as:

Pedro Pineda A 56-year-old husband from Indianapolis Investigated by Johnson County Coroners Office



Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda A 37-year-old wife from Indianapolis Investigated by Marion County Coroners Office



Victor Gomez 30-year-old from Indianapolis Investigated by Marion County Coroners Office



Greenwood Police Chief James Ison confirmed Sunday that all of the victims were adults, besides one juvenile female who was mildly injured.

That 12-year-old female, Ison said, left the mall and was taken to a hospital after talking to her parents about being injured in the incident, police said.

Watch Ison’s full address to the media below.

Both of the two injured victims are in the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Autopsies will be conducted on all three victims and Sapirman, the shooting suspect, on Tuesday.

The Good Samaritan

Ison also confirmed Sunday that the shooter was shot and killed by a man visiting the mall. The Good Samaritan, as police called him, was armed with a handgun.

On Monday, officials identified the armed citizen that shot and killed Sapirman as 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken from Bartholomew County. Dicken was at the mall shopping with his girlfriend when the shooting began, police said.

Police on Sunday said that Dicken was legally carrying the gun and is fully cooperating with police.

“The real hero of the day was the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in the food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began,” Ison said.

According to Simon Property’s blanket policy, weapons are not allowed in the mall. However, his actions are being praised. As the mayor said, his actions saved lives.

On Monday, a Greenwood Park Mall spokesperson said the following:

We are grateful for the strong response of the first responders, including the heroic actions of the Good Samaritan who stopped the suspect. Greenwood Park Mall

The backpack

A backpack was found in a bathroom near the shooting scene, GPD said. At the time, the Johnson County Bomb Squad was called and soon after cleared it of any explosives, police said.

On Monday, police clarified that the backpack likely belonged to Sapirman and that multiple personal items of his, including a cell phone, were also recovered from the scene.

The aftermath

Dozens of people in the mall at the time of the shooting gathered Sunday evening near Dick’s Sporting Goods as law enforcement and first responders from multiple different agencies responded to the scene.

Click below to view witness testimony from the scene.

All of the halls and corridors of the mall have been cleared by authorities, GPD said, and there is no active threat to the public.

A Greenwood Park Mall spokesperson confirmed Monday the mall is still closed as police continue investigating.

The investigation

Ison addressed the media outside of the mall Sunday, providing info on the investigation.

“As you can imagine, this type of situation is horrible,” Ison said. “It’s rocked us to our core.”

Ison said that investigators are just beginning to collect evidence from the scene and that officers are expecting to be in the mall until the early morning. No other information is being provided at this time, although authorities will hold a press conference on Monday at the Greenwood Police station.

Greenwood police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to go to the Greenwood Police Training Center at 736 Loews Blvd or call Johnson Co Dispatch at 317-346-6336.

The response

In the aftermath of the shooting Monday, Greenwood Park Mall released a statement:

We grieve for the victims of yesterday’s horrific tragedy in Greenwood. Violence has no place in this or any other community. We are grateful for the strong response of the first responders, including the heroic actions of the Good Samaritan who stopped the suspect. Greenwood Park Mall

Multiple elected officials weighed in on the shooting on social media Sunday.

The following statement was sent out by Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers:

From Mark W. Myers’ Facebook

Indiana Senator Todd Young tweeted about the incident, calling it “terrible news”.

Terrible news tonight in my home county. Praying for the victims of a shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. Thank you to our law enforcement officers who responded. Tweet from Sen. Todd Young

Senator Mike Braun also tweeted about the shooting and offered condolences.

Praying for families of those killed in a senseless act of violence in Greenwood tonight, and grateful for the brave armed citizen who took action to stop the perpetrator and prevent further tragic loss of life. Tweet from Sen. Mike Braun

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita also tweeted following the shooting.

This senseless act in Greenwood is devastating. Hoosiers across the state are no doubt upset but also mobilized in care & prayer for their fellow Hoosiers. The bravery of the armed individual who took action to stop the shooter undoubtedly saved lives, and for that I and many others are grateful. Tweet from AG Todd Rokita

For more coverage on the mass shooting, click here.