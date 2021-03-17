Unplug Soy Candles pours on the fun with custom candle making, private events, and giftware at stunning new Fishers location

FISHERS, Ind. — For husband-and-wife duo Jennifer and Joe Sturgill, candle making started as a hobby in 2015. But within a year and a half, that little hobby turned into a full-blown business that had overtaken their garage and basement.

Unplug Soy Candles moved into their first retail space in Fortville, where they built their concept of creating premium quality soy candles — customized and poured by you — and quickly grew to national recognition. By 2019, they were supplying their products to over 400 retail stores nationwide.

So once again, it was time to grow into a larger space.

Last July, they opened their new location in Fishers at 12550 Promise Creek Lane Suite 108. And unlike many other local businesses, Unplug was able to thrive over the past year.

“I think a lot of that is people spent a lot of time at home and they’re burning candles and working through them,” said owner Jennifer Sturgill.

While many of us were stuck at home during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic , the Sturgills were doing the build-out of their location. And Jennifer was pouring her heart into designing the stunning interior.

“With our last space, it was a lot smaller. So, being able to purchase this and fully design it exactly how I’d envisioned, I just wanted it to be really fun and inviting but bright,” she said. “I wanted it to be Instagram-worthy.”

Photo credit: Unplug Soy Candles Facebook page

Her carefully curated retail area features bath products, candles and wax melts, drinkware by Brumate, men’s products and gifts by local makers including a lip and body balm line with a very sassy name (let’s just say it rhymes with “ItchStix”) and a cause-driven purpose.

“They give back to domestic abuse, violence. So that’s a great cause that we love supporting,” Sturgill noted.

But the biggest draw is custom candle making— where you get to do the pouring.

“A couple of things you can expect, all of our candles are 100% pure soy wax ,” she explained. “We use premium grade fragrance oils and we use natural cotton braided wicks, so there’s none of that nasty stuff that you’re burning in the air.”

Photo credit: Unplug Soy Candles Facebook page

“You can also expect to have a really good time,” Sturgill added.

No reservation is needed during open pour hours on Monday-Saturday and from start to finish, the process only takes about 30 minutes.

Just pick a vessel from one of the hundred vessels on their vessel wall, then put on an apron and choose a scent.

“You can come over to our fragrance bar. Smell one of our 18 fragrances and choose your favorite,” Stugill explained.

Photo credit: Unplug Soy Candles Facebook page

Popular blends include sugared citrus, hazelnut coffee, apples and maple bourbon, teakwood and tobacco, date night, and the newest addition: whipped cream.

“Then grab a seat at the bar and you’ll have one of our awesome instructors help you through the process,” she said.

And you’ll probably learn a thing or two about how to properly burn your candle.

For instance, she says the first time you light a new candle you should allot for about three hours of burn time (or until the wax pools all the way to the edge).

“Candles form a memory. So [for] your very first burn, if you only burn it for 30 minutes, that’s how candles will do that tunneling,” she said.

Photo credit: Unplug Soy Candles Facebook page

You can pick up your finished and cured candle the next business day. Then when you’re done burning it, she says don’t throw the vessel away.

“You just take hot water and a dab of dish soap.. [then] you can choose to repurpose them and plant succulents in them or use them as a candy dish,” Sturgill noted. “Or you can bring them back in and receive 20% off any of your refills.”

Four Things You Need to Know About Unplug Soy Candles:

Unplug Soy Candles started as a hobby for Jennifer and Joe Sturgill back in 2015. After about a year and a half, their new business had taken over their garage and basement. So they eventually opened a storefront in Fortville. Their popularity kept growing—as did their need for more space—so they moved the business to a new location in Fishers last year.

Unplug is most known for its premium 100% soy wax candles and for the unique aspect of being able to customize and pour your own candles. But they also have a retail area with candles, wax-melts, housewares, bath bombs, soaps, drink-ware, men’s products and other items by local makers. “We want to be the place that people think of first hand… whether it’s pouring a candle or putting together a gift basket, we’ve got a lot of fun items for everyone,” said Jennifer Sturgill.

No reservation is needed if you come in during open pour hours. But Unplug also offers private events for groups of eight or more people. Plus since it’s considered an art instruction studio, you’re allowed to bring your own food and drinks— including beer and wine.

You can also shop their candles and other products online or find them at one of the hundreds of boutiques and retail stores across North America that carry them as well.

For more information about Unplug Soy Candles, check out their website by clicking here. To see more photos and reviews by local Yelpers, check out their Yelp profile. You can also connect on social media via Facebook and Instagram.

