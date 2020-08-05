The Toggery Resale Boutique in Broad Ripple offers high-end designer fashion at bargain prices

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Over the last few months, people have found ways to be thriftier than ever. We’re all looking for ways to make our dollars stretch further in every aspect of life, including fashion.

Fortunately, The Toggery Resale Boutique, located on Broad Ripple Avenue, east of the Monon Trail (at 1810 Broad Ripple Avenue Suite #4).

Here, you can not only make some extra cash by selling your own clothing, but you can fill your closet with items from designers like Gucci and Chanel for a fraction of the retail price.

We’re doing some sustainable shopping for designer deals on this trip In Your Neighborhood.

“There is a misconception about consignment shops: that the clothes are dirty and that’s not the case,” said general manager, Kristen Sweeney. “We get so many things in that are brand new with the tags.”

And at The Toggery Resale Boutique, often times those tags are designer.

Photo credit: The Toggery Resale Boutique Facebook page

“The most popular brands that we are selling are Lululemon, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel, Anthropologie,” she explained. “We also sell Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel, Eileen Fisher, any type of Anthropologie brands. Those are all real popular here.”

In fact, they have such a selection of high-end brands, they actually created a special area within the store called the “Designer Boutique”.

Throughout the store you’ll find racks and racks of clothing and all the items you need to complete the perfect outfit– complete with shoes, handbags and accessories.

“We have a really nice vintage Gucci handbag in right now and also some vintage Chanel clip earrings that are amazing,” Sweeney said. “We have a lot of nice jewelry that comes in… sterling silver, gold and high-end designer things.”

Photo credit: The Toggery Resale Boutique Facebook page

The Toggery has everything from athletic wear, work-wear and dressy clothing for both women and men.

The inventory is always growing and Sweeney says the store was especially inundated with merchandise this summer.

“While everybody was at home during the pandemic, they were cleaning out their closets… Every day, we’re putting new stuff out,” she said.

Four Things You Need to Know About The Toggery Resale Boutique:

If you’re looking to clean out your closet, you can do so on consignment, where The Toggery’s general manager, Kristen Sweeney, says they price items at about 1/3 of the retail price. “And depending on the value of that item, you make 40-60% of that,” she noted.

When it comes to shopping, you can find an ever growing array of clothing and accessories for both women and men, with designers like Gucci, Chanel, Eileen Fisher, Anthropologie, Eileen Fisher, Burberry, Tory Burch, Christian Dior, Lululemon, Michael Kors, Armani and more. You can shop both in store and online through their website.

Sweeney says one of the most common misconceptions about consignment is that the clothing is dirty or in bad shape and she says that is definitely not the case. “We get so many things in that are brand new with the tags… whether you’ve ordered it online, it doesn’t fit or you’ve missed the opportunity to return that item… those things end up in here and they’re brand new with the tags,” she explained.

The Toggery prices items at about 30% of the retail price. And as a seller — you’ll take home about 40- 60% of the sale price once your items have sold.

“Oftentimes, people use that money and just buy new clothing for themselves,” Sweeney noted.

When browsing the racks, you can check out a styled rack by Laura Walters of Style Riot, who actually comes in on Mondays and Wednesdays to help put together stylish ensembles.

Photo credit: The Toggery Resale Boutique Facebook page

For extra savings, stop by on a Wednesday for that they call “Bag Lady Wednesday”.

“We are all about getting rid of the plastic so we offer Toggery reusable bags and when you bring those in on Wednesdays we give you a discount for using [it],” Sweeney said.

Thursdays are extra markdown days and there’s always a sidewalk sale with discounts of 20-90%.

Photo credit: The Toggery Resale Boutique Facebook page

One bit of advice if you see something you like in-store: Sweeney says don’t wait.

“Our motto here is ‘Buy now or cry later,” she said.

For more information about The Toggery Resale Boutique or to shop online, check out their website by clicking here. To see more photos and reviews by local Yelpers, check out their Yelp profile. You can also connect with them on social media via Facebook and Instagram.

While in Broad Ripple, check out these other must-visit local businesses located nearby:

Photo credit: The Toggery Resale Boutique Facebook page

Photo credit: Yelp Indy via Sandra J

