Thanks to HGTV star’s new shop, Two Chicks District Co, you don’t have to be a TV star to decorate like one

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Four years ago, the world was introduced to mother-daughter duo Mina Hawk and Karen E. Laine—also known as Two Chicks and a Hammer— thanks to their show “Good Bones” on HGTV.

Over the years, they have rehabbed their way through some of the city’s most dilapidated homes on a mission revitalize Indy neighborhoods.

One recent renovation featured on the show focuses not on a home, but on Mina’s newest venture: a retail shop called Two Chicks District Co, which opened last month at 1531 S. East Street in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood.

“The idea was we really wanted this to feel kind of like home, like a neighborhood hangout,” said owner Mina Hawk.

And this place would definitely feel like home if your home came straight out of an episode of “Good Bones.”

But thanks to 2 Chicks District Co., you can infuse your own living space with some “Two Chicks” inspired style.

“We kind of do a twist on all the styles, so our modern probably isn’t what most people would think would be modern…. Whatever the style you’re thinking of falls back to comfortable, cozy, functional and still beautiful,” Hawk said of their aesthetic. “We probably lean a little bit boho more than any of the other styles but I have a pretty broad range.”

No matter which facet of the Two Chicks style appeals to you, by perusing the store you’ll a wide range of inventory from gifts like mugs, candles and clothing items to housewares and furniture.

“If you wanted to shop for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, a birthday, a bachelorette party, a baby shower, you can kind of cover all those bases here as well as furnish your home,” Hawk said. “And we have ridiculously soft sheets that almost all of our employees have bought so far.”

Price-wise, you’ll find small items under $10 all the way up to a swoon-worthy sectional couch for $4,000 dollars.

But, in general, Hawk notes the importance of offering an accessible shopping experience through reasonable pricing.

“I’m sure we’ve all been in those stores where it’s like “I’m not even going to touch that” because I know I know I can’t afford it,” said Hawk. “[So] our items range from a couple dollars up to to bigger furniture items [that] are in the $1,000-$1,500 range.”

So, what are Mina’s favorites items?

“I love our leather accent pillows,” she said. “You can’t get out of here without gawking at the beaded light fixture. It’s just incredible. And then we have a lot of great smalls: the gold silverware. I’m a sucker for gold. And then the marble plates are probably some of my favorites.”

Four Things You Need to Know About Two Chicks District Co:

About 4 years ago, Mina Hawk and her mom, Karen E. Laine, (also known as the co-owners of “Two Chicks and a Hammer” and star’s of HGTV’s “Good Bones”) had envisioned opening a retail store. Thanks to Chief Operating Officer, Alexa Howell, and Chief Business Officer, Kelsy Gray— who are both family members as well— they were able to start the process of making the dream come to fruition. And with Hawk at the helm as owner, Two Chicks District Co. officially opened last month. “[The build-out] probably all started 8-ish months ago… and then we had a global pandemic and we decided to open anyways!” exclaimed Hawk.

The shop itself is a multi-functional space. The main retail side of the shop offers a wide array of gifts like mugs, candles, and clothing to housewares and other home furnishings. But when you first walk in the door, you’re greeted by cafe style seating an an accompanying bistro area, where customers can grab a beer, wine, iced coffee or other refreshing drink as well as a pastry, sandwich or snack pack sourced from local vendors. “I wanted this to be a place where the neighborhood could really gather, bring your laptops, sit down and work, bring friends in the evening, have a glass of wine,” Hawk said.

In the future, Hawk says she looks forward to doing small parties and events like a craft and cocktail night. Ultimately, they hope to rent the space out for things like birthdays, baby showers and other small gatherings. She even hopes to add in some seasonal events (when it’s allowed, of course). “Maybe, for example, over Christmas you come and pay a set fee.. and you build out a Christmas wreath with mom or [have] your own private birthday get-together,” she explained.

One thing they have been getting a lot of questions about from fans is online shopping. And Hawk tells us that they will be dipping their toes into the world of E-commerce in the near future. Two Chicks District Co. also looks towards enhancing the personal shopping experience as well. “We’re going to be offering kind of like 2 tiers of shopping so [for someone who says], “I love this chair but I’d like a bigger one.” Okay, we can look at our vendors, and make that work for you…and an even bigger package where we would be able to come to your house and really do private shopping so I’m excited to get that all set up,” said Hawk.

And although her mom, Karen, recently retired from their company, Two Chicks and a Hammer, you’ll still find a whole section fittingly called “Karen’s Corner”.

“She’s made some figurines and the cutting boards she made,” Hawk points out. “But everything else is her style…She loves Ambre [Blends] oils, the Zoom cleaning product.. she uses that stuff and then it’s just a lot of pretty outdoor pots.”

“These are all Karen-esque type items,” she added.

The shop also features a bistro and cafe-style seating – featuring tasty treats.

“We have beer and wine. We have cold brew. We have sandwiches every day and then pastries, croissants, muffins, those kinds of things from local vendors,” Hawk said.

She also noted that owning a brick and mortar business (especially one that just opened) is particularly challenging these days, which is why she intended to make Two Chicks and Co. space with more than one function.

“I wanted this to be a place where the neighborhood could really gather, bring your laptops, sit down and work, bring friends in the evening, have a glass of wine,” she explained.

Although Marion County is still under restrictions due to the pandemic, Hawk is looking toward the future and still coming up with ideas for evening events, small gatherings and ultimately renting the space out for private events.

“We’re doing my baby sprinkle here so that will be a good trial run for us to start doing events like that, where people just want a small kind of boutique-like vibe so we’re just trying to make it work for as many people as possible,” she said.

For more information about Two Chicks District Co, check out their website by clicking here. To see more photos and reviews by local Yelpers, check out their Yelp profile. You can also connect with them on social media via Facebook and Instagram.

