Peterson’s steakhouse achieves excellence in this week’s Foodie Spotlight

Indianapolis is quickly becoming one of the hottest food cities in America. A destination for true foodies who are interested in everything from fine dining to food trucks. This column will put the spotlight on one of these local hot spots to help get the word out and share in the love of all things food.

Review by Dustin Heller (@eatindywatchindie on Instagram) // Photos by Dave Pluimer (@davepluimer on Instagram)

“Excellence is never an accident. It is always the result of high intention, sincere effort, and intelligent execution” - Aristotle

Attaining excellence is one thing, but sustaining excellence is quite another. This week we’re shining the spotlight on a north side steakhouse that is celebrating twenty years of consistent fine dining excellence. Peterson’s is an award-winning restaurant known for their mouthwatering steaks and seafood along with an amazing selection of wine and craft cocktails.

Peterson’s is located just west of the I-69 exit at east 96th Street and Hague Road. The interior of the restaurant is picturesque with its exquisite décor, soft lighting, and crisp, white tablecloths. The dining area is quiet and elegant, whereas the bar is a bit more lively. Whatever the special occasion, you should expect nothing less than a truly extraordinary dining experience when visiting Peterson’s.

When it comes to the food at Peterson’s, Executive Chef Dave Foegley is the man in charge. Dave is a bit of legend on the Indy food scene, but you’d never know it from his humble personality. Peterson’s takes pride in using only the freshest ingredients available. They receive shipments of fresh seafood and produce on a daily basis, and support local farms and businesses by sourcing locally. We love that here at the Foodie Spotlight! Now that you’re all set to pay a visit to Peterson’s, let me offer up my “can’t miss” items from the menu.

Dry-Aged Bone-in Cowboy Ribeye: You know you’re about to experience something really special when you order something with not just one, but two hyphens in its name. This Ribeye has a high level of marbling which gives it a rich and robust flavor; and the dry aging process makes the meat super tender and gives it a buttery texture. If you’ve never tried dry-aged beef, be prepared for it to taste quite a bit different from wet-aged. Don’t let that scare you off, though, because dry-aged definitely has a greater depth of flavor. My recommended side for the steak is the classic corn casserole…a perfect match.

Tuna Tartare: This raw tuna dish is a fresh and exciting start to your meal. The Tuna Tartare is very similar to sashimi, except that it is cut into small pieces instead of slices. They then place this beautifully colored tuna atop a bed of fresh avocado. It is served with chili ginger and sesame for dipping and topped with fresh cilantro; crisp wontons are served on the side. This dish has a symphony of flavors that marry perfectly with one another. Sushi lovers especially shouldn’t miss this starter.

Maine Lobster Tempura Fingers: Think chicken fingers, but with succulent lobster in place of boring old chicken. Author’s note: I really do love chicken fingers, but we’re talking about LOBSTER here! The lobster is dipped in a light tempura batter with the shell still attached and fried to a golden brown. This cooking method really seals in the juiciness and sweet taste of the lobster. The fingers are served with a house-made honey mustard (must try!) and peppercorn infused drawn butter for dipping. This dish is listed as an appetizer, but it could double as an excellent entrée at the same time.

Organic Salmon: My regular readers should already know that I’m a huge fan of salmon. It is a heathy menu option where you don’t have to sacrifice taste. Salmon generally doesn’t have a very fishy taste which allows for it to mesh well with its plated accompaniments. In this case, the Yuzu Saké glazed salmon rests upon a bed of snap peas, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, and black beans … an exceptional combination of complimenting flavors.

Chocolate Pâté: Let’s end on a sweet note because we should always leave room for dessert. The Chocolate Pâté is served with vanilla crème anglaise, mixed berries, and caramelized sugar and is a fitting end to a spectacular meal.