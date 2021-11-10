How a recipe mishap resulted in Big Mouth Biscuits’ biggest hit

INDIANAPOLIS– One of Travis Zinger’s favorite memories centers around making big breakfasts for his kids when they were younger. For him, a big Sunday breakfast is a special family bonding activity.

But when the kids moved out, this biscuit loving foodie decided to relocate to Indianapolis and open Big Mouth Biscuits inside Indy’s Kitchen at 2442 Central Avenue.

His intention was to create a menu based on those fond memories and to put his family’s favorites on the menu.

However, it was actually a tasty error in his recipe that helped his upstart biscuit shop make a tasty impact.

We’re grabbing breakfast in the Fall Creek Place neighborhood on this trip In Your Neighborhood.

Originally from Dallas, Texas, Travis Zinger knows a thing or two about biscuits.

“It’s a thing. When you go to different cities, there’s a culture of biscuit people… biscuit heads,” he explained.

But when he got to Indianapolis for a work convention, he found lots of foodies but no biscuits.

“There was no biscuit culture,” Zinger said. “So, it was time to create the #BiscuitLove hashtag and go at it.”

Shortly after, he moved to the Circle City and opened Big Mouth Biscuits at Indy’s Kitchen.

It’s a shared space and culinary incubator for local restaurants.

But first, he needed a fantastic biscuit recipe. So, he asked some friends that work in the industry.

“I wrote it down incorrectly. I brought it back to Indy and I made it incorrectly. And I served it to the first 25 guests incorrectly,” he recalled. “And they loved it!”

That slightly sweet mess-up became the signature butter biscuit.

The restaurant also offers a blueberry biscuit and a savory jalapeno biscuit.

Not sure what to get? Just talk to Zinger’s business partner and the self-proclaimed “Mayor of Biscuit Town”, Clinton Rollins.

“Our most popular items [include] the Honey Butter Chicken. It’s chicken breast and a plain biscuit. You can have a honey butter drizzle or gravy,” he explained.

Or if you’re really hungry…

“The Hangover biscuit has three meats. You can do chef’s choice. Or you can do pork chop, bacon, sausage links. hot links. Your choice,” said Rollins.

You can grab your biscuit to go or dine either inside or on the pet-friendly patio.

And no visit is ever complete without a picture with the dapper dressed mayor who is always campaigning for more “biscuit love.”

Four Things You Need to Know about Big Mouth Biscuits:

· Big Mouth Biscuits officially opened on April first of this year, just 28 days after Travis Zinger came up with the concept for a new biscuit-focused restaurant. As a Texas native, Zinger was surprised to see no biscuit restaurant scene in the Circle City during one of his work trips. So, he decided to move here and start his own business.

· All of the menu items are created from past experiences with family. “When my kids were younger, we used to do big breakfast on Sundays and it was a family bonding thing,” Zinger recalled. “They are all grown and they’re in college and out of college now, so it was only natural for me to jump back in [and] create a breakfast-type scenario and I put all of their favorites on my menu.”

· Not only does Big Mouth Biscuits have a pet-friendly patio to soak in the last bit of fall before winter arrives, but they also developed a special pup treat for the menu.

· In the very near future, we can expect to see a second location popping up inside the City Market downtown. They are currently under construction and hoping to have that location open around Thanksgiving of this year.

