Goodbye sweatpants, hello spring fashion: Michele’s on Main is Zionsville favorite one-stop shop for fashion, gifts and beloved Hoosier brands

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Over 20 years ago, Michele Isenhower opened Michele’s Boutique & Gifts in Brownsburg and it became a staple in the community. Then 7 years ago, she opened her second location— Michele’s on Main—in the heart of downtown Zionsville.

She had just moved the shop from the north end of the village to the south end when the pandemic caused businesses to shut down and forced local owners like Michelle to get creative in order to stay afloat.

Now, after a year of pajamas and sweatpants, it’s time to go shopping for the perfect spring outfit on this trip In Your Neighborhood.

“I remember I got a big box of this one print of Vera Bradley masks… like 500 of them and I did this video of me opening the box and them coming out and it just spread like wildfire,” owner Michele Isenhower recalled. “And I sold all 500 of those masks in a matter of two days.”

This time last year, Isenhower said selling designer masks helped save her boutique.

Now they are just one of the many items at Michele’s on Main that customers use to express themselves through fashion as we enter a new season.

“I think people are ready to look at spring clothes…We are definitely seeing more people coming in, trying on clothes and kind of moving on.”

And Michele’s has everything you need to put together a complete look from head to toe.

Scour the racks for wardrobe staples with a pop of color. Add a pair of shoes or summery sandals.

Then accessorize.

Photo credit: Michele’s on Main Facebook page

“We carry Brighton, which is a brand of jewelry that people love. We carry Kendra Scott, which is another great brand of jewelry. We carry Hobo handbags, which are nice beautiful leather handbags,” she said. “So we just carry some brands here that you don’t necessarily find at other boutiques.”

When selecting specific brands and items for the shop’s inventory, there’s one thing Isenhower says is always at the top of her priority list.

“I know there’s some brands out there that sell really well, but I don’t love them,” she said. “So for me, it’s about carrying things in here that I love and that I will wear myself and I try to have that show when you come to the store.”

She’s always keeping her eye out for new trends and items that her customers will love.

Photo credit: Michele’s on Main Facebook page

For spring, she’s expecting florals and bright, happy colors to lead the fashion forecast.

“A lot of pink and grey. That combination is really pretty together… and mint. A really pretty mint with grey is really popular too so those are the colors that I’m seeing when I’m looking for clothes,” she said. “And yellow… It just puts people in a happy mood.”

While you’re shopping, keep your eyes out for Indiana-based brands. There’s a whole section dedicated to Fort Wayne-based Vera Bradley, Indy-based Ambre Blends, bath bombs by Garb2Art in Columbus, Indiana, and bags by DD Bird.

Photo credit: Michele’s on Main Facebook page

“It’s a mother and daughter from Carmel that approached us about carrying their brand and we really love it because they’re a mix of vegan leather and some really great quilted type bags,” Isenhower noted.

There’s also a whole array of gifts for weddings, anniversaries, bereavement and “just because.”

Four Things You Need to Know About Michele’s on Main:

Michele Isenhower opened her first boutique (Michele’s Boutique & Gifts) in Brownsburg over 20 years ago. Then 7 years ago, she officially opened her second location—Michele’s on Main—in downtown Zionsville. The first location was on the north end of Main Street, but moved to their current location (285 S. Main Street) in September 2019.

Michele’s on Main is open from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m. -6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and closed on Sundays. You can also shop online via the website and tune in to the boutique’s Facebook live videos on Tuesday evenings as Michele features some of their new and popular inventory items.

Michele’s is known for carrying a variety of brands other boutiques don’t. They have everything from higher-end designers like Joseph Ribkoff to more affordable apparel brands in the $30-$50 range, so there’s something for everyone at a range of price points. “As far as jewelry goes, we carry brands that are $9.99 all the way up to $100-something,” said Isenhower.

Some of the brands they carry include Frank Lyman, Brighton, Kendra Scott, Simply Southern, Ah-Dorned, Alex and Ani, Ivory Ella and HOBO. They also feature several Indiana-based brands like Vera Bradley, The Skinny, Garb2Art, Ambre Blends and DD Bird (owned by a mother/daughter duo in Carmel). “ It’s just really nice they we are helping support 2 women from Carmel that’s helping support us so we are cross-merchandising and helping one another,” she noted.

For more information about Michele’s on Main, check out their website by clicking here. To see more photos and reviews by local Yelpers, check out their Yelp profile. You can also connect on social media via Facebook and Instagram.

