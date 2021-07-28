F45 launches new fitness studio in Westfield offering 45-minute workouts designed to fit your everyday life

WESTFIELD, Ind. — This time of year, everyone seems to focus more on their swimsuit bodies, especially after a long COVID-19 lockdown and gaining what many have nicknamed, “the Quarantine 15.”

As we work on getting back into a healthy lifestyle, fitness experts advise exploring a variety of workouts to see what you like and what you’ll actually stick to.

Today, we’re exploring a brand new F45 location in Westfield that just opened in a 2,400 square foot space earlier this month.

Grand opening

Lace up your tennis shoes because it’s time to sweat on this trip In Your Neighborhood.

“We’ve always been athletes our entire life,” said owner and Studio Manager Krystin Haas. “I just love helping people get healthy as well. Just to see that come to fruition with people in here and the long-term effects.”

A healthy and fit lifestyle is the long-term goal but the workout itself is relatively short.

“[The name] F45 is ‘Functional’ and then 45 minutes,” she explained. “I am a big get in, get out type of person so that fit well with me and being that athletic trainer and that sports medicine side [with] functional movements are very important to me and for that proactive injury prevention.”

The “functional” aspect of the workout focuses on the type of movements that you do every day, like walking up stairs, lifting items, and bending over.



Another bonus of a 45-minute functional workout—with multiple class options through the week— is it’s easy to work in to most schedules, even during a lunch break.

Just come in, put your stuff in a cubby and hit the floor, where a certified personal trainer will lead each workout using a variety of equipment.

“We’ve got bikes, rowers, kettle bells and dumbbells. We can do the heavy lifting so it’s a nice mix between that heavy lifting and the cardio. A lot of people don’t like one or the other, and it blends those two nicely together,” said Haas. “We’ve got everything.”

The workout changes every day, alternating between high intensity interval training style cardio days, strength training and hybrid workout days.



“It’s really set up as such that it allows you to come in every single day if you want without getting bad boredom and plateau that you hit in a lot of other programs,” Haas noted.

Plus, you can also look to one of their many flat-screen TV monitors to help guide you.

“The nice thing about F45 is also the technology that we have so we have all the movements on screen so that they can watch those and know each station,” she explained. “And our certified trainers give you more of that one-on-one feel during the work out and lets us allow more on form correction.”

Haven’t worked out in a while? Join the club.

Fortunately, Haas says they can modify the workout for all experience and fitness levels.

“It’s mostly about focusing on you, doing what you can and then we will help you with the rest,” she said.

Four Things You Need to Know About F45:

In early July, Krystin Haas and her partner opened the new F45 Westfield Airport location in a 2,400 square foot space at 16156 Springmill Rd Suite A 400. The “F” in F45 stands for functional—or movements that can translate to one’s everyday life (like lifting items, walking up stairs, bending over, etc.)—and “45” alludes to the 45-minute workout length.

According to the F45 website, the workout is specifically designed to provide a functional full-body workout while improving energy levels, metabolic rate, strength, and endurance while also incorporating a team mentality. They say they also aim to burn up to 750 calories per 45-minute session.

F45 offers workouts every single day, including one hour-long workout on Saturdays which also features a live DJ on-site. “It’s DJ Apex Legend… he’s a great guy and gets you really pumped up during your work out,” Haas said.

If you want to give the workout a try, they do offer a 7-day free trial. Haas suggests doing each of their different workouts—cardio, strength and hybrid—to get a good feel for what they offer before deciding on a membership option.

For more information about F45, check out their website by clicking here. You can also connect on social media via Facebook and Instagram.

