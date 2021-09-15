Chicken Salad Chick brings ‘nation’s only Southern inspired fast casual chicken salad restaurant’ to Glendale

INDIANAPOLIS– Chicken salad is one of those dishes that can split a family right down the middle with one question: Do nuts and grapes belong in the recipe or not?

Either way, it seems everyone has their own version and maybe a secret family recipe. But less than 20 years ago, one woman turned her recipe into the nation’s only southern inspired fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept called Chicken Salad Chick.

To date, there’s 200 restaurant locations across 17 states, with three right here in the Indy area. The newest location, located at Glendale Town Center, opened on July 28th of this year. And we had to stop by to see what the buzz is about.

We’re getting the scoop on a southern classic on this trip In Your Neighborhood.

“In 2008, Stacy Brown… was a single stay at home mom in Auburn, Alabama, and she set out to create the perfect chicken salad recipe,” explained Company Marketing Manager Emily Eichhorn. “[It was] to really support her family.”

From there, Brown expanded her menu to 12 different flavors of chicken salad– all named after real people in Brown’s life.

There’s Lauryn’s Lemon Basil, Olivia’s Old South and the staple: Classic Carol, which is made with shredded white meat chicken, mayo and celery.

It’s also the base for all their other flavors.

“We got our barbecue which is just a Classic Carol with barbecue sauce added into it,” said Eichhorn. “And then you got Dixie Chick… [which] is just a Classic Carol with onions add it in so it’s great for those onion lovers.”

Add some buffalo sauce and you’ve got their spicy Buffalo Barkley.

Craving something savory? There’s the Sassy Scott with ranch, bacon, and cheese.

If you’re one of “those” people who think nuts, grapes and other fruit belongs in chicken salad, you’ve got three options: Fancy Nancy, Fruity Fran or Cranberry Kelli.

“You can get all of those as a scoop or a sandwich,” she noted. “You can get them on a croissant, wheat bread, white bread… Really make it your own.”

There are also soups, salads and sides like broccoli salad, grape salad and mac and cheese. Plus, every meal comes with a pickle and a mini buttercream cookie.

For those looking for a grab-and-go meal solution for a group, there’s a refrigerated case of pre-packed fresh menu items called the “Quick Chick”.

“If you’re on the way home from work and you’re in a hurry and you need to get home and feed your family, stop by and grab a Quick Chick,” Eichhorn suggested. “[You can get] all of our flavors as a Quick Chick, along with our pimento cheese and egg salad.”

Four Things You Need to Know About Chicken Salad Chick:

Chicken Salad Chick got its start in 2008 when a single mom named Stacy Brown sought out to support her family by creating [and selling] the perfect chicken salad recipe. That recipe grew into 12 flavors, with savory, fruity, spicy and traditional options. The business has since grown into 200 Chicken Salad Chick restaurants across 17 states.

Right now, they have three locations around town: Fishers, and W. 86 th street and their newest location at 6159 N. Keystone Ave Suite A-100 in the Glendale Town Center. However, they tell us to expect more even locations to open around the city in the near future.

Aside from their 12 staple flavors, Chicken Salad Chick offers vegetarian options like their pimento cheese and egg salads. The menu features seasonal limited-time chicken salad options, like Pam's Parmesan Caesar that was on the menu during our visit. The restaurant also offers catering for larger groups, which is a big hit especially during tailgating season.

For those on the go, their “Quick Chick” refrigerated case offers all of their flavors as well as pimento cheese and egg salads and fresh side dishes, like the popular broccoli salad, grape salad and pasta salad.

For more information about Chicken Salad Chick, check out their website by clicking here. To see more photos and reviews by local Yelpers, check out their Yelp profile. You can also connect on social media via Facebook and Instagram.

