Bottleworks Hotel combines stunning Art Deco design with modern luxury for one-of-a-kind boutique hotel experience, perfect Valentine’s Day staycation

INDIANAPOLIS — 100 years ago, Indianapolis’ Coca-Cola Bottling Company opened its doors. Within 25 years, it had become the largest Coca-Cola bottling plant in the world. Eventually, the bottling plant moved, and the old facility changed ownership multiple times and wound up sitting empty for years. Until now.

Photo credit: Yelp Indy via Phil B

It took three years for Geronimo Hospitality Group to transform the bottling company’s former administration building into the Bottleworks Hotel. Located in the 800 block of Massachusetts Avenue, this hotel fuses past and present to create an experience unlike any other.

We’re enjoying a pre-Valentine’s Day staycation on this trip In Your Neighborhood.

“I think local folks to Indianapolis have probably driven past this building for years and wondered what it looked like inside and what we were going to do with it,” said Bottleworks Hotel General Manager Amy Isbell-Williams.

And now we know.

The Bottleworks Hotel has a Great Gatsby vibe from the moment you step into the lobby. The colorful geometric tiled walls, brass detailing, plush velour furnishings and design touches make it clear this hotel offers a truly unique experience.

Photo credit: Yelp Indy via Nicole S

“We were really given an architectural gift with this building,” said Isbell-Williams. “The Art Deco details are unlike any other, especially in the city. And we’re very fortunate to be able to lean into that.”

One of the most stunning spaces inside is the rotunda staircase, which—believe it or not—is all original. The brass detailing on the stairwell is reminiscent of old soda fountains and even the ceiling reflects the history of the old Coca-Cola bottling plant.

“The plaster detailing on the ceiling…The circular shapes around it is its own homage to the bubbles and the effervescence of soda,” she noted.

Photo credit: Bottleworks Hotel Facebook page

Upstairs, each of the doors to their 139 guest rooms are painted Coca-Cola red. And the walls feature large dramatic portraits, including pictures of some of the construction team who worked to bring the hotel to life.

“[The portraits] are kind of an homage to every walk of life that guests who might stay with us. From artists to everyday folks to musicians… younger to older and everything in between,” Isbell-Williams explained.

Photo credit: Yelp Indy via Megan W

Inside, the guest rooms are modern. with fully stocked mini-bars, Keurig single serve coffee machines with Starbucks coffee pods, wine bottle openers, hand-woven spa robes and stunning marble bathrooms.

They have several different room types, but if you are looking for the top tier in luxury, check out the 1400 square foot suite featuring a semi-private living area, pool table, and two HD 4K TVs. It’s called the Pemberton Penthouse.

“Pemberton is the gentleman who invented Coca-Cola,” she said. “And our Pemberton Penthouse has a very large terrace. You can see onto downtown… it’s really fabulous.”

Pemberton Penthouse (Photo credit: Bottleworks Hotel website)

Bottleworks Hotel will certainly be a popular destination for visitors, but Isbell-Williams said it’s also a great location for Hoosiers to enjoy a staycation.

“We are very lucky we have a really talented food and beverage team and they have curated a really fabulous room service menu,” she said. “So if you didn’t feel safe going out and going to a restaurant or anything like that, you can just rent a room and experience our plush linens and our very large televisions and order room service and take the guesswork out of it.”

Or you can take a short walk to check out some of the other new additions to the Bottleworks District, including The Garage Food Hall and Living Room Theaters.

Four Things You Need to Know About Bottleworks Hotel:

Located at 850 Massachusetts Avenue, Bottleworks Hotel is part of the three year, $300 million Bottleworks Project that transformed the century old former Coca-Cola Bottling Plant into a 12-acre food, retail, residential and entertainment complex. The hotel officially opened on December 15, 2020, offering 139 guest rooms and a unique boutique hotel experience that fuses past and present.

With so many people opting not to travel during the pandemic, Bottleworks Hotel General Manager Amy Isbell-Williams tells us the hotel has been a popular destination for locals to enjoy a staycation, especially now that the Living Room Theatres and The Garage Food Hall have opened.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Bottleworks Hotel is running some special Valentine’s Day packages (like the “Love to Indulge” and “Love and Luxe” packages) that you still have a few days left to book!

Within the next few months, the hotel’s new cocktail bar will open, as well as Woodhouse Spa, Blue Collar Coffee Co. and new restaurants on the bottom floor. Plus, the new W Nail Bar opened just this week!

For hours and other information about Bottleworks Hotel, check out their website by clicking here.



