All dressed up with (possibly) somewhere to go: RaeLynn’s Prom Pop-ups in Carmel, Martinsville give teens reason to celebrate

CARMEL, Ind. — Last November, RaeLynn’s boutique celebrated 12 years in business. It all started with a location in Greenwood and then another in Carmel. But small business ownership is always a bit of a roller coaster.

First, they closed up shop in Greenwood and focused solely on Carmel for the last two years — that was, until the pandemic changed everything. They closed their doors and went to all online sales and —eventually— one-on-one appointments when local mandates allowed.

But now, the traditional RaeLynn’s shopping experience is back… at least for a little while thanks to pop-ups like the one we’re visiting today at Clay Terrace in Carmel.

We’re getting dressed up on this trip In Your Neighborhood.

“Once the manufacturers started shutting down and then proms started getting cancelled and we were forced to stay at home and close the storefront, everything hit us so hard,” recalled RaeLynn’s Operations Manager and Buyer Nikita Klotzsche.

Special occasion boutiques were one of many hard-hit industries over the past year.

Now — there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Or maybe it’s a disco ball.

“The world is tired of sitting at home,” Klotzsche said. “The world is ready to celebrate.”

And when ladies are ready to get dressed up, RaeLynn’s is there to help at their limited-time pop-ups at Celebrations Boutique in Martinsville and here at Clay Terrace [in the space between Sur La Table and Sola].

“We do everything from women’s boutique clothing and casual wear, semi-formal, short formal dresses, guests of wedding dresses,” she said.

They have hundreds of options including dresses by some of the hottest prom designers like Ellie Wilde, Faviana, Blush and Johnathan Kayne.

“And we are the only Sherri Hill retailer in the Indianapolis area,” she added. “All of our girls love our Sherri Hill dresses.”

You can shop during normal open hours or—for a more personalized experience— set up a private one-on-one appointment.

“Mondays [and] Tuesdays we are technically closed but if you E-mail us we can schedule appointments,” Klotzsche noted. “Like today, I’ve got appointments all day.”

And everyone wants to step out in the hottest trends.

“Florals, glitter, sequins—my kind of dresses,” Klotzsche said. “I have noticed from this past weekend girls are kind of straying away from the ball gowns and A-lines and they are wanting more mermaid or tight-fitting dresses.”

And she says traditional favorite colors are still going strong this year.

“The classics are red and black… royal blue is a really big color and emerald green,” she noted.

Then complete your look with shoes and accessories.

“We’ve got bracelets… earrings, necklaces. We’ve got belts, headbands. We’ve got literally everything to dress you from head to toe,” she said.

Several customers have told Klotzsche that their high schools are planning to have prom—even if it’s pared down.

“The other ones… they don’t really care,” she explained. “They’re going to do it at home with their friends and just kind of have fun because they missed out on the opportunity last year and no one is willing to risk that opportunity again.”

“Because the older you get, the less you get to dress up. We all know that!” Klotzsche said with a smile.

Four Things You Need to Know About RaeLynn’s:

RaeLynn’s boutique opened over a decade ago, with its first location in Greenwood followed by another location in Carmel. In the last several years, they had closed the Greenwood location to focus on their Carmel formalwear and boutique clothing boutique. Then, the pandemic happened and as one of the hardest-hit industries (in a time where gatherings and special events abruptly came to a halt), they were forced to close their storefront. However, during that time, they have continued with a strong online presence on social media and online shopping option.

Raelynn’s Clay Terrace pop-up (located at 14390 Clay Terrace Blvd, Suite 140) is open Wednesday-Saturday from 12PM-7PM and Sundays from 12PM-5PM. Or you can also schedule a private one-on-one appointment outside of their normal public open hours by contacting them via E-mail. At their Carmel pop-up, you can shop boutique clothing, formal wear and accessories.

Their prom dress pop-up at Celebrations Boutique in Martinsville (located at 44 N Main Street) is open Tuesday-Friday from 11AM-8PM and Saturday-Sunday from 11AM-5PM.

Both pop-ups are scheduled through May 15th. Plus, you can still shop their prom or boutique fashions anytime on their website (even after the pop-ups are finished).

For more information about RaeLynn’s, check out their website by clicking here. You can also connect with them on social media via Facebook and Instagram.

